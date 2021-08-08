BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,487.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00013362 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $41,487.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001398 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.01179749 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,383 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

