Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.52 million to $104.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 176,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.