Bay Rivers Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.65. 634,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

