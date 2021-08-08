Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Cap of $414,988.32

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $414,988.32 and approximately $12,818.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00014449 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00124595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00148815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.67 or 0.99726205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00787301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

