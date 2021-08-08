Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $26.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $102.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.86 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 315,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

