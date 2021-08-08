Touchstone Capital Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 7.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.44. The stock had a trading volume of 269,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

