Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.47-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-7.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.470-$4.550 EPS.

ZTS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.88. 1,282,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.48. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

