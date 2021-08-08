Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,949. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.