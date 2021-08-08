Aries Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. 6,030,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

