iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

