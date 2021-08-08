DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,032.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00027005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $396,032.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

