ReapChain Reaches One Day Volume of $475,599.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $475,599.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.91 or 0.00819055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00098871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039482 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

