Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 404,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $3,707,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.