Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120,751. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $793,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

