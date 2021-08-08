Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

