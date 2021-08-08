Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.22.

SR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $72.59. 192,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

