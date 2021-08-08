Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 106,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,457. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

