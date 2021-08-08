Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

GNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 498,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

