Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. 6,275,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

