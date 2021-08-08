SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 268,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,583. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.