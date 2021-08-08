Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 2,437,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

