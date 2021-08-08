The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

The Joint stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $106.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

