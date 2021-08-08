Aries Wealth Management Acquires 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

