The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

