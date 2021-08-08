ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.03. 1,011,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

