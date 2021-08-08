Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,421,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

