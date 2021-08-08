ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,787,000.

RSP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,287. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $154.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

