V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

