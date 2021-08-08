Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.08. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

