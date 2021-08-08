HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0003

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $25,948.97 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00821630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00099126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039618 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

