Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.07. 23,915,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,221,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

