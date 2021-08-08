Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.97. 624,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

