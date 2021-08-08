Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 890,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

