Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

