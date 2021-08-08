Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 35,374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,044,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $444.42. 2,660,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $444.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

