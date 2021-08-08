Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 910 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $61.69. 1,365,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,375. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

