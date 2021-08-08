Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 264 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,847. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

