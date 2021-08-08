$0.80 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.70. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.90.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $8.09 on Tuesday, reaching $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

