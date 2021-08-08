Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

