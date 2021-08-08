Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $172.15

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BILL stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 848,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,536 shares of company stock worth $35,847,944 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

