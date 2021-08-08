Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.76 or 0.00022349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,600,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,677 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PICKLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.