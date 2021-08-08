Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0109

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $653,851.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

