Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,214.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.15 million and $1,214.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029066 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,790,848 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

