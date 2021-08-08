SUN (old) Market Cap Reaches $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00124180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

