NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,566,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.80. 4,088,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.89 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

