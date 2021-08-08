ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0-64.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.53 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 282,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.