CenterPoint Energy’s (CNP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.48. 4,921,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,425. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

