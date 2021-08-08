Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,825. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 194,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

