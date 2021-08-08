Magenta Therapeutics’ (MGTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

