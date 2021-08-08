Aries Wealth Management Has $363,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.98. 243,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,478. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.